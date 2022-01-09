Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has hinted that Zain Westbrooke could leave the club on loan this winter, as per Bristol Live.

Bristol Rovers may offload the midfielder in this transfer window for him to get some game time under his belt.

Westbrooke, 25, has fallen out-of-favour at the Memorial Ground and has played just three League Two games so far this season.

He is under contract with the Pirates until June 2023 meaning they still have him under contract for the next campaign as well.

‘Get him games’…

When asked whether he could head out the exit door this month, Barton said:

“Yeah, Zain is a tough one because he’s a superb kid but we haven’t been able to get him on the pitch and give him the minutes. He’s a good player and he’ll want to play because he’s the right age to want to progress his career and progress his football.

“We’ve got to try to get him games and in those games he’s got to take the jersey when it presents itself and make sure he keeps hold of it.

“He has the quality to be able to do that, but I think Zain will be the first to tell you at this moment in time that he hasn’t managed to nail down a regular jersey.”

Story so far at Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers swooped to sign the midfielder in 2020 and he was a regular last term in his first year with the Gas, despite their relegation from League One.

He made 49 appearances in all competitions but has since seen his opportunities dry up.

Other spells

Westbrooke spent time in the academy at Chelsea before switching to Brentford as a youngster. He played once for the Bees’ first-team and had loan spells away at Solihull Moors and Leyton Orient to gain experience before joining Coventry City on a permanent deal in 2018.

He then spent two years with the Sky Blues before Bristol Rovers came calling but his career is at a bit of a crossroads right now.

It will be interesting to see if there are any takers for him between now and the end of January.

Barton could do with cutting down the size of his squad and working with a more condensed group of players to try and get a bit more consistency from his side.