Hartlepool United will monitor Josh Coburn’s situation at Middlesbrough, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United would be interested in loaning him in this transfer window if he became available to them.

Coburn, 19, has been in and around Boro’s first-term during the first-half of this season.

He has made eight appearances so far this term and has chipped in with three goals. Chris Wilder’s side handed him a new contract earlier this week until 2025, with the option for a further 12 months.

‘Monitor that situation’…

Hartlepool boss, Graeme Lee, has said: “I know Josh Coburn, he’s a fantastic player and if he was made available to us then he’d definitely be one I’d want to bring in but he’s just signed a new contract at Middlesbrough.

“I’ve sent him a message just to congratulate him on that more than anything. He’s a fantastic asset and Middlesbrough, as far as I know, are keeping him in the building at the moment but we’ll monitor that situation.”

Story so far at Middlesbrough

Coburn spent five years on the books in the academy at Sunderland before switching to the Riverside Stadium in 2019.

He has since been a regular for Boro at various youth levels and penned his first professional deal in January 2021.

The attacker made his senior debut a couple of months later in a Championship fixture against Rotherham United and scored his first goal a few days later against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hartlepool loan move?

Lee comments suggest he thinks Middlesbrough want to keep Coburn and they are yet to loan him out since they signed him three years ago.

A move to Hartlepool would give him some good experience and provide the opportunity to show what he can do playing every week.