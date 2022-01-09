Hull City boss Grant McCann has refused to be drawn on Wigan Athletic’s links with Josh Magennis.

Hull City’s striker is believed to be closing in on a move to the League One promotion hopefuls, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

#HCAFC striker Josh Magennis closing in on a move to #WAFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 7, 2022

However, McCann is tight-lipped on the situation and didn’t give anything away when asked about the speculation last night.

Magennis, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

Ins and outs at Hull?

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside after losing 3-2 to Everton in the FA Cup yesterday, Hull’s boss said:

“I don’t speak about speculation (Magennis to Wigan), you’ve known me long enough now. I’m sure there’s loads of speculation out there at the minute about us as a football club.”

In terms of incomings, McCann said:

“We’re getting there. We’re working very hard. I know Lee (Darnborough) and the recruitment team are working very hard behind the scenes. We’ll see, I’m meeting a couple of players next week.”

Magennis’ spell at the MKM Stadium

Magennis joined Hull in 2019 having previously played for the likes of Cardiff City, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

The Tigers were relegated in his first season at the club but he managed to score 18 goals in all competitions last term to fire them to an immediate promotion back to the Championship.

He has chipped in with two goals so far in this campaign but his future in East Yorkshire is hanging in the balance right now.

What next?

McCann has refused to comment on Wigan’s links to Magennis and it will be interesting to see what materialises over the coming days.