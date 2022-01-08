West Brom striker Callum Morton is set to make a loan move to a Championship club after being recalled from his spell with League One side Fleetwood Town.

That’s according to the Express and Star, who state that the Baggies are keen for him to spend time in the second-tier in the next step of his development.

It comes after West Brom recalled him from his spell with League One side Fleetwood Town, who have already replaced the striker with the signing of Ellis Harrison from Portsmouth.

Morton was linked with Championship outfit Peterborough United on New Year’s Day, but further reports are yet to emerge on Posh’s rumoured interest. It awaits to be seen if it is Posh who bring Morton is as West Brom look to test Morton at the next level.

Morton’s Fleetwood stint

The 21-year-old managed to nail down the starting spot during his time on the books at Highbury Stadium.

Across all competitions, Morton managed to score seven goals and provided five assists in 22 games for Fleetwood Town. He featured both as a centre-forward and on the left-wing, with his best individual display coming against Leicester City’s U23s, scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 EFL Trophy win.

A step up…

Morton’s first spell in League One didn’t go quite as planned, scoring only three times in 21 games on loan with Lincoln City.

However, this season, he has shown he can be a danger in League One. If a Championship move does go through, it will be interesting to see how he fares as he looks to show West Brom he can be an important player for them in the future.