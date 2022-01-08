Fleetwood Town have completed the signing of striker Ellis Harrison from Portsmouth, it has been confirmed.

The Cod Army announced the deal on their official club website on Saturday, brining Harrison in from Portsmouth to bolster their attacking ranks.

Harrison, 27, joins Fleetwood Town on a permanent basis, putting pen to paper on a deal after the two clubs agreed on an undisclosed fee. The move brings an end to the striker’s two-and-a-half-year spell at Fratton Park as he begins a new chapter at Highbury Stadium.

He comes in to bolster Stephen Crainey’s attacking options following the departure of Callum Morton, who was recalled by parent club West Brom.

Harrison will wear the number nine shirt for Fleetwood.

Portsmouth stint

The Welsh striker struggled with injuries during his time at Fratton Park, but he still managed to make 84 appearances for the club across all competitions. In the process, he managed 20 goals and six assists, failing to nail down a consistent starting spot under Danny Cowley.

This season, Harrison has scored four goals in 14 games across all competitions. His most eye-catching individual display came in the EFL Trophy against AFC Wimbledon, scoring a hat-trick as Pompey fell to a 5-3 defeat.

Football League pedigree

Harrison, a former Wales U21 international, has shown he can be a nuisance for defenders in both League One and League Two in his career.

He starred in his time with Bristol Rovers, scoring 49 times and providing 17 assists in 204 games before leaving to join Ipswich Town, where he spent a difficult stint.

With a new challenge awaiting, it will be interesting to see how Harrison fares with Fleetwood Town.