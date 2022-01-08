Championship and League One clubs are said to be eyeing up a move for Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi, it has been claimed.

Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre Live, 08:44, 08.01.22) states that Celtic are ready to listen to offers for Afolabi this winter.

As a result, a number of clubs in the Championship and League One have shown an interest in bringing in the Republic of Ireland youth international, so it remains to be seen how his situation pans out.

Afolabi, formerly of Southampton’s youth academy, is yet to make his senior debut for Celtic. He has found senior game time out on loan though, most recently linking up with Scottish Championship side Ayr United.

With Ayr, Afolabi has netted only once in 16 games, also chipping in with one assist.

Afolabi’s previous loan spells

The 21-year-old’s first loan spell away from Celtic came with Dunfermline Athletic, where he managed two goals and one assist in six appearances.

Afolabi then scored four goals in 22 games in a season-long loan spell with Dundee in the 2020/21 campaign before linking up with Ayr last summer.

An interesting link…

Given Afolabi’s pretty underwhelming goalscoring record in the Scottish Premiership, it may come as a surprise to see a Championship club come in for him this month.

However, at only 21, Afolabi still has his best years ahead of him and is both quick and strong. If it clicks for him, he could be a dangerous striker in the years to come, so it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out.