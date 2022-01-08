QPR will hold talks over Sinclair Armstrong’s immediate future following his return from an impressive loan spell with National League outfit Torquay United.

Armstrong, who arrived from Shamrock Rovers in October 2020, left QPR on loan in October to join Torquay United.

The 18-year-old talent made good on his chance in senior football too, playing eight times for Gary Johnson’s side. In the process, he managed to find the back of the net twice, scoring in wins over Kings Lynn and Weymouth.

Now, having returned from his spell with Torquay, it awaits to be seen what the immediate future holds for Armstrong.

Upon his return, R’s boss Mark Warburton has spoken to West London Sport to confirm the club’s current stance on his future. Warburton confirmed that talks will take place over his situation as they decide on whether he should head out for a second loan spell or be given a shot at senior football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He has played eight games for Torquay and is an academy player who has not been with our first team yet.

“I listen to (technical director) Chris (Ramsey) and the staff and if it is right to bring him up to training with the first team then that is absolutely what we will do.

“We have to give pathways to our young players, but we have to make sure they are good enough. I am not saying Sinclair isn’t good enough, far from it.

“But to get in our team he has to be better than Charlie Austin, Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray, Chris Willock and Charlie Kelman – who is older and above him right now.

“That is the challenge for Sinclair. He went out on loan, scored a couple of goals, which is great. Now what is the best phase for his development?

“Does he go out on loan at a higher level? Does he stay here and play for the B team and try and push Charlie Kelman and those boys out?”

What now?

With Warburton confirming talks will be taking place over Armstrong’s situation, it awaits to be seen how it develops over the course of the month.

The club certainly seem to rate the young Irishman highly and his strong spell with Torquay will have done no harm to that.

If he does head out on loan again, it will be interesting to see where he moves. Armstrong has impressed with Torquay and a return to familiar surroundings could be good for his development, but it remains to be seen if QPR want to see him tested at a higher level, potentially opening the door to a Football League move or a switch to a club higher up in the National League.