Bolton Wanderers, Port Vale and Forest Green Rovers have enquired about Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell, it has emerged.

Campbell, 20, has been in and around Aberdeen’s first-team picture this season, but it is said that the Scottish Premiership club could let him leave on loan this winter.

Football Insider states he isn’t short of potential suitors either, with Bolton Wanderers, Port Vale and Forest Green Rovers all said to be keen.

The trio have all made enquiries regarding a possible January deal for the young midfielder, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the course of the month.

Campbell’s season to date

Campbell, a versatile midfielder, has played 12 times for Aberdeen across all competitions this season.

Seven of his 12 outings have come from the start and five off the bench, with his most recent appearance coming in the club’s 2-1 win over Dundee on Boxing Day.

A good move for all parties

With 73 senior appearances for Aberdeen already under his belt, the young midfielder has amassed an impressive amount of first-team appearances despite his youth.

However, given that his game time has been limited this season, a loan move away from Pittodrie could be best for his development.

A switch to England with one of Bolton, Port Vale or Forest Green could be of great use to Campbell too. He has played his entire career to date in Scotland, so testing himself in a new environment in a new league could further help his development.

Each of the trio present interesting options too, with Bolton determined to improve on their current league position of 17th and both Port Vale and Forest Green in and amongst the promotion-chasing sides in League One.