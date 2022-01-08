MK Dons are hoping to sign Birmingham City youngster Odin Bailey on a permanent deal this month, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Bailey, 22, is a product of the Birmingham City youth academy and made his league debut for the club in the 2019/20 season.

He’s since spent time on loan with Forest Green Rovers during both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 season, where he made 36 League Two outings last time round, scoring four and assisting five from midfield.

Last summer he joined Scottish Premiership side Livingston on loan. Bailey has managed two goals in his 15 league outings for the club, but The72 has now been informed that League One side MK Dons are interested in a permanent deal for Bailey this month.

Liam Manning’s side sit in 7th place of the table and could well see Bailey as an ideal replacement for the potentially departing Matt O’Riley, who’s been linked with both Bournemouth and Middlesbrough recently (Sky Sports live transfer blog, 31.12.21).