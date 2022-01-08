League One sides Fleetwood Town and Cheltenham Town are both hoping to sign MK Dons’ Zak Jules on loan this month, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Jules, 24, has featured just seven times in League One for MK Dons this season.

A central defender, he graduated though the Reading youth academy but would fail to make his league debut for the club before leaving in 2017.

After brief loan spells Braintree Town and Motherwell, he landed himself a permanent move to Shrewsbury Town but in two years with the Shropshire club, he’d again fail to make a league debut.

Jules eventually found his footing with Walsall in 2019 where he made 34 league appearances across two seasons, before joining MK Dons ahead of the last season.

Last time round he featured 20 times in League One but has since fallen down the pecking order, with Liam Manning coming in as manager over the summer.

Now though, The72 has been informed that MK Dons’ League One rivals Cheltenham Town and Fleetwood Town are both hoping to sign Jules on loan for the remainder of the season in this month’s transfer window.