Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has been in advanced talks with Derby County’s administrators, regarding a surprise takeover of the crisis club.

Derby County have been in administration for four months now. In that time the club have seen potential buyers come and go, one of them being Ashley.

He was being loosely linked with a a takeover at Derby County soon after he sold off Newcastle United.

But his interest in the club has been reignited with reports breaking last night, and revealing that the High Street business mogul was weighing up a £50million bid for the club.

It’d be the highest bid that the Rams’ administrators, Quantuma, have received and should he be successful in his takeover bid then Ashley would also try to purchase Pride Park from former owner Mel Morris, reports claim.

Needless to say, it’s a pressing story and one that’s got the whole footballing community talking. But for Derby County fans, Ashley’s potential arrival has been welcomed with a surprising air of gratitude.

See how these Derby County fans have reacted to the news of Ashley’s potential takeover online:

Is Ashley the greatest human being probably not but does he have the money and the right business idea to keep Derby alive and rebuild us 100%. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Stefan 🐏🖤🤍 (@stefdcfc89) January 7, 2022

I would take mike ashley tbh if means keeping Derby going then yes please!!! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Gem 🖤🤍 (@gempopmoo) January 7, 2022

I really don’t get how any Derby fan can moan about Mike Ashley. At all… like at all. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Harry Goodwin (@harry_goodwin10) January 7, 2022

This maybe unpopular but I can see Mike Ashley & Derby fitting hand in hand I can see why Newcastle fans didn't take to him but I'd say our expectations are alot more measured than what there fans expect #dcfc #dcfcfans — Ryan Lees (@Leesy0591) January 7, 2022

I’d be happy with Mike Ashley, but I’ll wait for evidence that this has any substance. So far, it’s just rumours. Looking forward to Coventry City tomorrow, and the road to Wembley!#DCFC #dcfcfans — Stuart Forsyth (@sjforsyth) January 7, 2022

Buying #dcfc is pointless for Ashley unless he gets us in the prem. on that basis, crack on lad. #dcfcfans — Chris Smith (@cspaceram) January 7, 2022