Blackpool are in advanced talks to sign Rochdale forward Jake Beesley, reports Football Insider.

Beesley, 25, has scored nine goals in 21 League Two outings for Rochdale this season. The club were relegated from League One last time round and have since struggled in the fourth-tier, sitting in 17th after 22 games.

And things are about to get worse for them after Football Insider have revealed that their top scorer, Beesley, is poised to join Blackpool in a permanent deal this month.

Neil Critchley’s side earned promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs last season, having since been a favourable addition to the Championship.

They currently sit in 12th place of the table after their opening 26 games.

The struggle for goals…

Whilst Blackpool have certainly held their own in the second tier this season, goals have often been hard to come by.

The Seasiders have scored just 27 of them in the league this season, with Jerry Yates being their top scorer with seven in the league, closely followed by Shayne Lavery on six.

Blackpool have some really creative players in their ranks but the addition of another goalscorer should give them an added edge going into the second half of the season, where the club will no doubt want to ensure themselves a comfortable league finish.

Beesley looks like a well-rounded striker who’s found an eye for goal in the past few seasons, and playing in an attacking-minded side at Blackpool should help take his game to the next level.

Up next for Blackpool…

Blackpool travel up north to face Hartlepool United in the FA Cup this afternoon.

They take on the League Two side in what will be a tough assignment for Critchley’s men, who return to Championship action with a trip to league strugglers Barnsley the following weekend.