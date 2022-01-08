Blackburn Rovers have made an approach to sign Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, reports Football Insider.

Summerville, 20, arrived at Leeds United in 2020 from Feyenoord where he’d spent his youth career. The Rotterdam-born winger has since progressed nicely through the Leeds ranks and has featured five times in the Premier League this season.

But now Football Insider have revealed that Championship high-flyers Blackburn Rovers have approached the club to potentially sign Summerville on loan for the rest of the season, having previously seen Ian Poveda return to Leeds prematurely with an ankle injury.

The report states that Leeds will wait until after their upcoming FA Cup clash v West Ham to decide – a game in which Summerville could potentially start.

Just what Blackburn need?

Tony Mowbray has made a really well-rounded team in Blackburn Rovers this season. They’re potent in attack and formidable at the back but if they’re to go on and achieve an unlikely promotion this season, then they’ll need a bit more depth.

The club have relied heavily on Ben Brereton Diaz so far, and so an injury to him could really derail their season. But the addition of Summerville would not only help feed Brereton Diaz in games but it would also provide a bit of cover, and a bit more depth going into the business end of the campaign.

If Rovers can get this deal over the line then it could be a really shrewd acquisition for Mowbray.

Up next for Blackburn…

Blackburn make the short journey across Lancashire to face Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup this afternoon.

After that, Mowbray’s men will be looking to cement their place in the automatic promotion spots of the Championship table when they head to Wales to face Cardiff City.