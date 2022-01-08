Former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans is poised to complete a takeover of Huddersfield Town.

Evans, 58, is best known for owning Ipswich Town for 14 years. He took control of the club in 2007 and oversaw some mixed seasons both on and off the pitch, before selling the club last year to a US investment firm.

In October last year, TWTD revealed that Evans was looking at a trio of Championship clubs in Derby County, Huddersfield Town and QPR.

At the time they seemed like wayward reports but now Football Insider have revealed that Evans is closing in on a takeover of Huddersfield Town.

Hodgkinson in trouble…

Football Insider say that the Terriers have been ‘subject of takeover talks’ since November, when current chairman Phil Hodgkinson’s businesses went into administration.

Nine of Hodgkinson’s business groups were revealed to have entered into administration in November but Huddersfield Town released a club statement, sating that it would not effect Hodgkinson’s ability to run the club.

Currently, Hodgkinson owns 75% of the club and the other 25% is owned by former chairman Dean Hoyle, who has recently been installed as the club’s new chief executive following Mark Devlin’s departure earlier this month.

A breath of fresh air?

Evans propped up Ipswich Town for well over a decade and so he’s certainly someone who knows what he’s doing. But he didn’t always have the fans on board at Portman Road and so Terriers fans have every right to be slightly weary about the pending takeover.

But the club is seemingly in a position where it needs one, despite Hodgkinson and the club previously stating that the off-field issues going on within Hodgkinson’s businesses weren’t going to effect Huddersfield Town.

Terriers fans then will surely be glad that this move seems to be going through swiftly.