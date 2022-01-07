Coventry City boss Mark Robins has confirmed there is interest in out of favour trio Josh Pask, Wesley Jobello and Marcel Hilssner.

In terms of signings, it looks at though it could be a quiet window for Coventry City.

However, the door could open for some of the Sky Blues’ out of favour players to make moves away before the end of the month.

Three players who have dropped down the pecking order with Coventry are Josh Pask, Wesley Jobello and Marcel Hilssner. Pask is the only one of the trio to make an appearance this season, featuring in the Carabao Cup loss to Northampton Town in August.

Both Pask and Jobello see their deals expire in the summer, while Hilssner is still contracted to the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Now, as quoted by Coventry Live, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins has said the potential is there for them all to move on, with interest emerging. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Yes, there’s interest all three I think, so there’s potential.

“They all need to go and play and there needs to be a desire to go and play. Ultimately they have to decide what’s best for their own careers and make the decision on that.

“Do they want to play football or wait and just pick up money, and sit there until their contract is finished? It’s up to them. So we’ll see.

“Things are hopefully moving forward with one or two of that trio, but there’s nothing concrete at this stage.”

Moving forward…

With potential moves away on the cards for the trio, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the course of the month.

While Pask, Jobello and Hilssner edge towards possible exits, Robins and co will be determined back out on the pitch after a disrupted festive period. Ties against Stoke City, Cardiff City and Luton Town have all been called off in recent weeks and with the side now six games without a win, three points would do the world of good.

Coventry have cup action to attend to before a league clash with Peterborough United on the 15th though. Derby County await the Sky Blues in the third round of the FA Cup, and a win there would be great for confidence.