Swansea City boss Russell Martin has confirmed a one-year contract extension has been triggered, keeping him with the club until the summer of 2023.

Paterson, 30, linked up with Swansea City in the summer after being let go by Bristol City at the end of last season.

Since his arrival, the attacker has become a key player for Martin’s side. Across all competitions, the former Walsall and Nottingham Forest man has chipped in with eight goals and four assists in 22 Championship games, mainly operating in attacking midfield.

He only penned a one-year deal upon his arrival though and speculation circulated towards the end of last year regarding a potential January move away from Swansea.

However, it has now been confirmed that Paterson will be staying with the Swans.

As quoted by the club’s official website, manager Martin confirmed a one-year contract extension clause has been triggered, keeping him with the South Wales outfit until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He said:

“With Jamie Paterson we have triggered the extension a little bit earlier, so that is done.

“That’s good news and it is an automatic 12-month extension.”

Moving forward…

With Paterson’s immediate future now secured, the focus will be on getting back out on the pitch.

Swansea haven’t played since December 11th and have lost their last three Championship games, with their difficult run seeing them drop to 17th place in the Championship.

Up next is an FA Cup clash with Southampton and a win would be huge for the Swans’ confidence as they look to turn around their form. After the cup tie, they make a return to league action against Huddersfield Town on the 15th.