Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Birmingham City youngster Caolan Boyd-Munce, it has been confirmed.

Boyd-Munce’s permanent move to Middlesbrough brings an end to his five-and-a-half-year affiliation with Birmingham City.

The Northern Irish prodigy joined the Blues from Glentoran’s youth academy in the summer of 2016. In his time at St Andrew’s, much of his game time came in the academy, but he also managed nine senior appearances for the club.

Now, though, it has been confirmed that his time with Birmingham has come to an end.

Boyd-Munce has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract with Boro, so it will be interesting to see how his time at the Riverside Stadium pans out.

Manager Chris Wilder expressed his delight at the deal while speaking to the club’s official website, stating that he’s a player the club have been watching closely before the opportunity to pounce arose.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’re really pleased to bring Caolan in. He’s a young left-footed central midfielder who we have been tracking for quite a while now.

“He’s been playing regularly in Birmingham’s Under-23s, we’ve been watching him closely, and we’re delighted the opportunity has arisen for us to sign him.”

First-team prospects

Having linked up with Wilder’s side, it will be interesting to see what the club have planned for the promising midfielder.

He already has plenty of experience at youth level and it’s clear that Boro rate him highly, so it awaits to be seen if the youngster initially links up with Mark Tinkler’s U23s or if he comes straight into Wilder’s plans.

The likes of Paddy McNair, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Martin Payero and James Lea Siliki are all options in the middle of the park, so Wilder has a decent amount of options in the role.