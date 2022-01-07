Birmingham City have made their move for Fulham defender Alfie Mawson, offering him a three-and-a-half-year deal at St Andrew’s.

Mawson, 27, sees his contract with Fulham expire at the end of the season.

Now, as per PA reporter Nick Mashiter, an offer of a three-and-a-half-year deal is on the table from Championship rivals Birmingham City.

As per Mashiter, the Blues are keen on bringing Mawson to St Andrew’s and he could make a move on a free transfer. However, Fulham are also ready to keep the centre-back on board until the summer transfer window, when his contract comes to an end.

Mawson has mainly been a backup for Marco Silva’s side this season, with only one of his six Championship appearances coming as a start.

His last outing came in the Cottagers’ 1-0 win over Peterborough United back in early November, coming on to make a brief substitute appearance as Silva’s side saw out the win.

Mawson’s situation

The Brentford academy graduate has struggled with injuries over his career, but he has proven to be a top centre-back before. His performances while on the books with Swansea City earned him an England call-up in March 2018 and although he hasn’t reached those heights again yet, he would be a strong acquisition for Lee Bowyer.

Given his contract situation, a deal looks as though it’s there to be done too, so it awaits to be seen how the Blues’ pursuit of the defender pans out over the course of the month.