Bradford City are interested in signing attacking midfielder Jamie Walker from Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

That’s according to the Edinburgh Evening News, who state Bantams boss Derek Adams is an admirer of Walker.

The report claims that Bradford City have made a move to try and bring the Scottish playmaker to Valley Parade on an initial loan deal, though Hearts are open to letting the player leave either permanently or temporarily this month.

Walker has fallen down the pecking order at Tynecastle this season, dropping in and out of the matchday squad. He’s been limited to only eight appearances across all competitions, chipping in with two goals in the process.

The versatile playmaker sees his contract with Robbie Neilson’s side expire in the summer and with other clubs also keen, it will be interesting to see how the Bradford target’s situation pans out.

Walker’s previous spell in England

Walker left Hearts in 2018 to join Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis. It marked only the second time he’d played anywhere other than Hearts, with a loan spell at Raith Rovers in the 2011/12 campaign the only other time.

His time with the Latics didn’t go as planned, playing only nine times in a short-lived stint with the club. Walker also spent time on loan with Peterborough United in the first half of the 2018/19 campaign. With the Posh, he scored twice in 17 outings before returning to Wigan in January.

Walker then left the DW Stadium in the summer of 2019 to return to Hearts.

Although his previous spell in England didn’t go as planned, Walker has shown he can be a dangerous player in Scotland’s top-flight, so it will be interesting to see how Bradford’s rumoured pursuit pans out.