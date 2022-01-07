Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton spoke to the press this morning ahead of his side’s League One clash v Oxford United this weekend.

Lincoln City currently sit in 21st-place of the League One table and host an Oxford United sitting in 5th on Saturday afternoon.

The Imps desperately need a win after dropping into the relegation zone this week, having won just one league fixture since October.

But Appleton’s chances of a win will be bolstered by the recent addition of Morgan Whittaker. The young attacker has joined on loan from Swansea City, and the Imps boss says he could feature against Oxford.

He said on the Swansea man: “Morgan Whittaker has been training with us this week and he’ll be able to go into the squad.”

Elsewhere, midfielder Conor McGrandles has been linked with a move away – he’s wanted by both Hibernian and Aberdeen.

But Appleton has stated that he’s received no bids for players just yet, saying:

“We’ve had no bids for any of our players in this transfer window, we expect to add to our attacking options.”

On loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths meanwhile has been linked with a potential return to West Brom this month.

The England U21 man has played 22 times in League One and Appleton is hopeful that he’ll see out his season-long loan spell at the LNER:

“We’re hopeful of keeping Josh Griffiths until the end of the season, but we’ve contingency plans if West Brom recall him,” he said.

Oxford United test…

The visit of Karl Robinson’s side this weekend will be another huge test for the Imps.

They’ve lost seven of their last eight in all competitions and have lost points from winning positions in their last two, and so confidence will surely be low within the Lincoln City camp.

Oxford meanwhile have lost just one of their last 12 in League One, having won their last two on the road.

“Oxford are a very good side,” Appleton said. “But we know our performances in the past two games against Cheltenham and MK Dons deserved more points than we got.”

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.