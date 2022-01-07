Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has said the club have received no concrete offers for Conor McGrandles amid reported interest from Scotland.

Appleton spoke with Lincolnshire Live to discuss the Lincoln City midfielder’s situation, with speculation over a move to Scotland emerging.

Football Scotland reported earlier this month that Scottish Premiership duo Aberdeen and Hibernian are showing an interest in a potential deal, but it seems the links are yet to develop into anything serious just yet.

The Imps boss revealed that he isn’t aware of any concrete offers for McGrandles just yet, stating that director of football Jez George and chief executive Liam Scully are yet to inform him of anything more serious.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Not that I’m aware of. Jez, Liam, no one’s mentioned anything to me.

“I don’t think there’s a need to have a conversation with the player at this point. He seems to be in a good place.”

McGrandles’ situation

With Appleton insisting the player is in a good place and with no offers in yet, it awaits to be seen how McGrandles’ situation pans out over the course of the month.

The former Norwich City man remains an important part of the side at Sincil Bank, playing every game when available. So far this season, McGrandles has played 24 times across all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He has operated as both a central midfielder and slightly deeper as a defensive midfielder, with his leadership credentials also being on show having captained Lincoln on multiple occasions this season.

McGrandles has been with the Imps for two-and-a-half years now, so it remains to be seen what the rest of the month brings for the midfielder.