Wigan Athletic are set to sign Millwall striker Matt Smith, according to reports.

Smith, 32, has mainly been used as a substitute this season and sees his Millwall contract expire at the end of the season.

His contract situation could leave the door open for him to leave for nothing in the summer, but it has now emerged that League One side Wigan Athletic are poised to strike a deal for the striker this month.

As per The News, the Latics are set to seal a deal for the powerful attacker.

The report states that geography is one factor that looks to have impacted his decision to make the move, with Smith keen to return to that area of the country and his wife coming from the Manchester region.

Championship pedigree

Although this season has seen him score only twice in 24 appearances, there aren’t many strikers with as much Championship experience as Smith.

Since working his way through non-league football and into the Football League, the Birmingham-born forward has played a massive 276 Championship games. In the process, he has netted 59 goals and laid on 30 assists, with his physicality making him a nuisance for defenders.

He has represented the likes of Leeds United, Fulham, QPR, and of course Millwall in the second-tier.

Wigan’s attacking ranks

Leam Richardson’s side boasts one of League One’s best goalscoring records this season. After 21 games, which is three less than most of the teams around them, the Latics have scored 40 goals. Only Rotherham United, Sunderland and MK Dons can say they have scored more.

Will Keane and Stephen Humphrys have been Richardson’s main options at the top of the pitch this campaign, with Charlie Wyke absent since November after suffering a cardiac arrest.