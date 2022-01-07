Macclesfield have signed Mark Duffy following his departure from Tranmere Rovers yesterday.

Macclesfield have announced the addition on their official Twitter page (see tweet below).

✍️ | Macclesfield FC are delighted to confirm that after fighting off competition from a wealth of higher division teams, we have completed the signing of former Championship and Eredivisie midfielder Mark Duffy. Further details ➡️ https://t.co/lAWjt3esXW pic.twitter.com/dNVvM0BXjn — Macclesfield FC (@thesilkmen) January 7, 2022

Duffy, 36, has joined the North West Counties League side on a free transfer.

The attacking midfielder signed for Tranmere in August on a deal until this month and made seven appearances during the first half of this campaign.

Career to date

Duffy started his career in the academies at Liverpool and Wrexham before starting his senior career at Southport.

He then embarked on spells at Morecambe, Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers and Birmingham City before Sheffield United snapped him up in 2016.

The veteran went on to become a key player for the Blades and helped them rise from League One to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

Recent years

Duffy fell out of favour at Bramall Lane during their time in the top flight and had loan stints away at Stoke City and ADO Den Haag before leaving on a permanent basis for Fleetwood Town last year.

New home

Macclesfield are currently top of the North West Counties League as they eye their first promotion as a Phoenix club.

They are managed by their former midfielder Danny Whitaker and have Robbie Savage as their director of football.

The Silkmen currently have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks like Alex Bruce, Curtis Obeng, Neil Danns and James Berry.

Their fans can now look forward to seeing Duffy in action and he could make his debut tomorrow against Wythenshawe Town.