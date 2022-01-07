Stockport County are not in for Harrogate Town’s Luke Armstrong this month.

Harrogate Town’s striker has been linked to the ambitious National League side but the Harrogate Advertiser has poured cold water on the speculation.

Armstrong, 25, has scored 11 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

He is under contract at EnviroVent Stadium until June 2023 so his side are under no financial pressure to cash in on him.

‘No bid’…

Harrogate boss, Simon Weaver, has said: “There has been no bid for Luke Armstrong, nobody has approached us about him this month.

“I can’t imagine that any club at our level or the level below would be able to table a bid big enough for us to even consider letting a player we value as much as Luke go.

“We are not in the business of letting our best players leave for a club at the same level or below.”

Story so far at Harrogate

Armstrong joined the Yorkshire club last summer from Salford City and has since been a hit.

He spent last season on loan at Hartlepool United and scored 15 goals in 32 games to help fire the Pools to promotion to League Two under the now Stockport boss Dave Challinor.

Other spells

The Durham-born man started his career at Middlesbrough and had permanent spells at Birmingham City, Cowdenbeath and Blyth Spartans before returning to the Riverside Stadium in 2017.

He scored three goals in three first-team games for Boro and had loan stints at Gateshead and Accrington Stanley before Salford swooped to sign him.

Armstrong spent two years with the Ammies but struggled to make an impact before finding his feet again at Hartlepool last term.

He has since found a home at Harrogate and they have no plans to sell him anytime soon.