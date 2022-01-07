Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has told BBC Football Heaven that striker Josh Kayode is attracting interest from elsewhere this month.

Rotherham United have received enquiries about his loan availability in this transfer window.

Kayode, 21, has made 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with a single goal.

The Millers have a decision to make on his immediate future this winter but Warne has said he thinks he should stay at the New York Stadium for the second-half of this campaign.

‘Better here with us’…

He has told BBC Football Heaven: “JJ Kayode is the most popular footballer. He’s literally turned into like a Ronaldo of league three! Everyone wants JJ. I’ve had many conversations with him that I think his development is better here with us.”

Story so far at Rotherham

Kayode has been on the books at Rotherham for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

He was a regular for the Yorkshire club at various youth levels before he was handed his senior debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Manchester City Under-21s in 2017.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has since gone on to make 18 appearances altogether and has scored once.

Loan spells away

Kayode is no stranger to going out on loan and has had spells at Chesterfield, Gateshead and Carlisle United over recent times.

He bagged eight goals for the latter last term so it is no surprise to see clubs keen on loaning him this month.

However, it appears Warne is not interested in letting him go anywhere.