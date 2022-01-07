Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill said it was a ‘necessity’ that Ryan Loft left the club this month, as per their official club website.

Scunthorpe United have sold the striker to fellow League Two side Bristol Rovers to boost their financial situation.

Loft, 24, was due to become a free agent at the end of the season and the Iron would have lost him on a free transfer next summer if they hadn’t cashed in now.

The attacker has scored six goals in 19 appearances during the first-half of this campaign and will be eager to build on that tally with his new club.

‘Not ideal’…

Hill has opened up on Loft’s departure from the Sands Venue Stadium:

“It was a necessity of the football club that Ryan Loft left. He’s out of contract at the end of the season. In an ideal world he stays at the club but it’s not ideal, we’re under an embargo and financially the position we’re in meant it made good business sense to help protect the future of the football club.

“We have to protect the future of the team so we’ve recruited Sam Burns, with Hayden Hackney also extending his loan until the end of the season, which I’m really pleased about because a lot of good work has gone into him.”

Goodbye Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe swooped to sign Loft in August 2020 on a two-year deal and he managed nine goals last term.

He started his career at Dartford and Ebbsfleet United in non-league before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 as a youngster.

Loft never made a senior appearances for Spurs and left for fellow Premier League outfit Leicester City after loan spells at Braintree Town, Stevenage and Exeter City.

He then moved on to Scunthorpe after a stint at Carlisle United and is gearing up for a fresh start at Bristol Rovers now.