Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United are in discussions over Curtis Tilt’s situation, as per Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis on Twitter (see tweet below).

In other news, Jan 15 is the call-back deadline for Curtis Tilt who is on loan at Wigan. Conversations taking place between head of recruitment Rob Scott and Wigan over what happens next. #rufc — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) January 6, 2022

Wigan Athletic are due to have the defender on loan until the end of the season.

However, the Latics are currently battling against the Millers for promotion at the top end of League One which has meant his future at the DW Stadium is uncertain this month.

The deadline for recalling players is 15th January and the two sides are in talks about what happens next.

Season so far at Wigan

Tilt linked up with Leam Richardson’s side for a third loan spell over the summer and has since helped them rise to 3rd in the table.

The centre-back played a key role in their survival last term and has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with two goals from the back.

Rotherham situation

Rotherham signed him in 2020 but he has played just once for the Yorkshire club since then. He is under contract until 2023 meaning he still has another year left on his contract there.

Paul Warne’s side are currently five points above Wigan in the table but the Latics have four games in hand.

Other spells

Tilt started his career in non-league with spells at Hednesford Town, AFC Telford United, Wrexham and Forest Green Rovers before Blackpool threw him a Football League lifeline in 2017.

He was a hit at Bloomfield Road and played 111 games before his move to Rotherham.

The defender seems settled back in the North West with Wigan now but his situation is hanging in the balance.