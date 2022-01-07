Sunderland are confident of signing Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts, reports Football Insider.

News broke at the end of last year that Sunderland had agreed a deal to sign Manchester City man Roberts, who is currently on loan with French side Troyes.

Now, Football Insider say that the Black Cats are confident of getting the deal across the line, and that they’re just waiting on Troyes to terminate his loan deal so that he is free to complete his move to the Stadium of Light.

At 24-years-old Roberts remains a player with plenty of footballing years left ahead of him and plenty of potential still to fulfill, and for Sunderland it’s a really exciting signing, and one that shows the directio that new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus wants to take the club in.

A well-travelled player…

Despite being only 24, Roberts has now played for a number of different clubs and in a number of different countries.

He originally broke through the youth ranks at Fulham before being snapped by Manchester City, having since spent time with all of Celtic, Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough, Derby and now Troyes.

Roberts also has plenty of experience with the England youth sides, having represented the young Three Lions at all of U16, U17, U18, U19, and U20 level.

But Roberts has never managed to settle down. He’s spent the bulk of his career so far out on loan and so a new permanent home in Sunderland, presenting a brand new challenge could be the ideal thing for him to really start progressing as a footballer.

And for the Black Cats, it’s a hugely exciting signing, and Roberts could well be a natural successor for an ageing Aiden McGeady.