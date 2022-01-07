Carlisle United have been taking a look at Brandon Comley following his departure from Bolton Wanderers.

Carlisle United boss Keith Millen has said the midfielder is training with them, as per their official club website.

Comley, 26, had his contract at Bolton mutually terminated in November and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

The midfielder has linked up with the Cumbrians to keep up his fitness levels but they are not in a position to offer him a deal right now.

Millen comments

Millen has said: “Brandon became available because his contract was terminated. He’s got a history at the club, people knew him, so when they mentioned him I looked at video clips of what he is and who he is.

“I met the lad, liked him, but I made it clear that I wasn’t in a position to offer him a contract at that stage. I wanted to have a look at him in training, so he’s been with us as he gets himself fitter.”

Previous Carlisle connections

Comley is a familiar face to Carlisle fans having had a spell at Brunton Park six years ago. He joined them in 2016 in his first loan spell away from QPR as a youngster and went on to 13 appearances.

The Montserrat international played for the R’s first-team on three occasions and had other temporary stint away at Grimsby Town and Colchester United before the latter snapped him up on a permanent deal.

Bolton spell

Bolton signed him in July 2020 and he was part of Ian Evatt’s side promoted to League One last term.

However, he slipped down the pecking order at the University of Bolton Stadium and left the club a couple of months ago.

Leyton Orient were linked with a move for him last summer, as per The Bolton News (live transfer blog, 31.08.21, 6.45).