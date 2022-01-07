Charlton Athletic striker Jayden Stockley is a big doubt for their game against Norwich City in the FA Cup this weekend, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic’s top scorer has been to see a specialist this week about his hip injury.

Stockley, 28, has missed the past two games against Wycombe Wanderers and MK Dons respectively.

The Addicks are unlikely to take any risks with him on Sunday when the Canaries come to town.

‘Tricky injury’…

Their boss, Johnnie Jackson, has said: “It’s a bit of a tricky injury that he has got. It is a bit of a nerve issue which is causing him a problem. It is a difficult one to get to the bottom of. It’s not quite right at the moment. It’s unlikely he’ll be involved this weekend.

“If there’s any doubt about him I have to protect him. We want to do well and win the game, but the league is the priority.”

Story so far

Stockley has been on fire for Charlton during the first-half of this season and they will be praying his injury isn’t too serious.

He has scored 14 goals in 25 games in all competitions so far this term after signing for the London club on a permanent basis over the summer.

The attacker spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at The Valley and chipped in with eight goals under ex-boss Nigel Adkins.

Before his move to the Addicks, Stockley had previously played for AFC Bournemouth, Aberdeen, Exeter City and Preston North End.

Charlton situation

Charlton will be eager to cause an cup upset against Premier League strugglers Norwich and will fancy their chances.

Jackson’s men go into the game in good spirits after their last-gasp win over MK Dons in the Papa John’s Trophy last time out.