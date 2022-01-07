Plymouth Argyle, Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town are interested in Bohemians defender Andrew Lyons, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The right-back is a wanted man in the Football League in this transfer window.

Lyons, 21, is believed to be valued at around the £50,000 mark.

Crewe Alexandra have also been credited with an interest in him this month and are weighing up a potential swoop.

More on Lyons

Lyons has been on the books at Bohemians for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

The youngster has made 77 appearances for their first-team so far in his career and has chipped in with three goals and three assists from the back.

He is also a Republic of Ireland youth international but his side will face a battle to keep hold of him this winter with clubs in England keen.

Who wants him?

Plymouth and Wigan are both eyeing promotion to the Championship this season and could see Lyons as one for the future.

Steven Schumacher is in his first transfer window in charge of the Pilgrims, whilst Leam Richardson will be looking to add more competition and depth to his ranks to keep them on track.

Shrewsbury are comfortably in mid-table under Steve Cotterill, whilst Crewe are battling for their lives at the bottom of League One.

The Railwaymen have proven they are a good home for young talent so could be an attractive proposition to Lyons. However, they are at serious risk of dropping into League Two this term unless they can turn their fortunes around.