Nottingham Forest have rejected another Brentford bid for Brennan Johnson, Football Insider have revealed.

Brentford are keen on Nottingham Forest’s young star Johnson, but the Bees have so far had no luck in their pursuit of the Welshman.

They tried and failed last summer and have tried and failed this month too. Thomas Frank’s side submitted an initial £10million bid for the attacker which was swiftly knocked back, with reports then claiming that the Bees would come back with an improved offer.

And an improved offer of £12million has since been rejected too. Previously it was claimed that Nottingham Forest were holding out for somewhere in the region of £20million for Johnson but Football Insider now claim that the Reds could cash in on Johnson for as little as £15million.

What has Steve Cooper said on Brennan Johnson’s future?

Last month, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper addressed all the media speculation surrounding Johnson’s Nottingham Forest future, and he said it was all exactly that – speculation.

“Well, I haven’t heard anything about any interest of any of our players, at the moment, and I’m sure that Dane and the club would let me know if there was some genuine interest or if they were aware of any interest,” he told Nottinghamshire Live.

“So, as far as I’m concerned, anything that’s getting written at the moment will not be true.”

What this month might hold for Johnson and Nottingham Forest is a mystery. Forest have remained adamant that he’s not going anywhere but Brentford keep on coming back, and it’s easy to see why given how the Welshman’s form has improved throughout this season.

For Cooper though, he’ll be desperate for Johnson to stick around and help get Forest’s promotion bid back on track. The club have made some good signings already this month, and so a top-six finish night not be off the cards just yet.