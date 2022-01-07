Former Southampton winger Josh Sims is wanted by all of Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Lincoln City this month, reports Football Insider.

Sims, 24, has been a free agent since his release from Southampton at the end of last season.

The attacker had spent the second half of last season on loan with Doncaster Rovers in League One where he managed 28 appearances in the league, scoring once and assisting an impressive eight.

But the former New York Red Bulls man couldn’t land a new deal with the Saints.

Now though, Sims could be nearing his return to football with Hull City potentially bringing him into the Championship, and a host of League One sides interested in Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Lincoln City.

Plenty of options…

Sims proved himself in League One with Doncaster Rovers last season, and so it’s no surprise to see a host of third tier sides looking into a deal for the free agent.

Sims has endured a rather frustrating career so far, breaking through the Southampton academy and having a handful of chances to prove himself in the Premier League, but never really doing so.

And he struggled in one or two of his loan spells away from the club, with Reading during the 2018/19 season and in the MLS with New York Red Bulls too.

But he shone for Doncaster last season and he could do so again at a new, permanent home. Any of the linked clubs would be a good shout for Sims who can offer a lot of versatility in midfield, being able to play on the wing or more centrally.

A free agent too, he could prove a really shrewd signing for anyone who lands him this month.