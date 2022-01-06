Huddersfield Town are not looking to reunite with Bristol City attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer this month, it has emerged.

It was reported by Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre Live, 14:29, 05.01.21) that Huddersfield Town were among the sides eyeing a winter deal for Palmer.

The Bristol City man was also said to be on QPR’s radar, but it has since emerged that the R’s are not looking to pursue a deal. Now, Yorkshire Live has provided clarity on Huddersfield’s stance.

Yorkshire Live states that the Terriers will not be making a winter swoop for Palmer.

It looks as though it will be a quiet transfer window at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the report adding that manager Carlos Corberan is happy with his squad as it is and, unless “injuries or unexpected transfers” come about, that is unlikely to change.

Huddersfield’s current options

Corberan has a host of players that can operate as attacking midfielder in his ranks, with the likes of Josh Koroma, Sorba Thomas and Duane Holmes providing plenty of versatility.

Danel Sinani’s main position is attacking midfielder, while striker Koroma can drop into a deeper role in attacking midfield or as an inside forward if needs be. Holmes, although mainly a winger, has been deployed through the middle before, while Holmes can feature in a range of midfield roles including attacking midfield.

The versatility of the aforementioned players means it isn’t a glaring area that needs to be addressed, but there is space for another attacking midfielder Corberan decides he wants another.

With Huddersfield not pursuing a move for Palmer, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out this month.