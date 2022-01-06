Birmingham City have been dealt a hefty injury blow, with on loan goalkeeper Matija Sarkic suffering a season-ending injury, it has been confirmed.

As a result of the injury, Sarkic will return to parent club Wolves to continue his recovery.

The ‘keeper, who has been Birmingham City’s go-to man in between the sticks this season, suffered a dislocated shoulder in the latter stages of the Blues’ 2-1 loss to QPR. He will have to undergo surgery, bringing an end to his campaign.

The news will come as a huge blow to Lee Bowyer, with Sarkic missing only one game all season. He sat out of the 3-1 loss to Millwall in early December but played in all other 23 Championship games. In the process, he managed an impressive 10 clean sheets.

Upon the confirmation of Sarkic’s return to Molineux, Bowyer labelled the injury as a “massive disappointment”, so it will be hoped that the Blues can find a replacement and the ‘keeper can recover well.

What now?

With Sarkic’s season over, it will be interesting to see who emerges as Birmingham City’s new number one in the second half of the season.

Neil Etheridge has been the number two for much of recent games, filling in for Sarkic against Millwall. Connal Trueman is an option as well, but those two are the only senior ‘keepers on the books at St Andrew’s.

It awaits to be seen if either Etheridge or Trueman take up the number one spot for the rest of the season or if a replacement is signed before the end of the month.