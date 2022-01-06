Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo has handed in a transfer request, it has been claimed.

Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre Live, 13:50, 06.01.21) has stated that Ladapo, 28, has asked to leave Rotherham United this month.

It is said that the Millers are yet to comment on the matter, so it awaits to be seen if further information on the situation emerges in due course.

Ladapo sees his contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium at the end of this season having penned a three-year deal upon his arrival from Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2019.

This season so far

The striker is the second-top scorer for Paul Warne’s side so far this season, with only Michael Smith (17) netting more than the former Crystal Palace man.

Ladapo has managed 12 goals in 29 games across all competitions, laying on three assists. Eight of his goals have come in League One, playing in 21 games in the third-tier this season (14 starts, seven off the bench).

However, with a transfer request reportedly handed in, it seems Ladapo may not be seeing out the rest of the campaign with Rotherham United.

What now?

It awaits to be seen how Ladapo’s situation at Rotherham pans out, with plenty of the transfer window remaining.

A sale means the club can cash in on the striker while they can before his deal runs out in the summer, but they would be losing their second-top scorer, a blow for any promotion-chasing side.

It remains to be seen how Rotherham respond to the rumoured request as they look to avoid distractions in their bid to return to the Championship.