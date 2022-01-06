QPR attacking midfielder George Thomas is attracting interest from Blackpool and Portsmouth, according to reports.

Thomas, 24, has made only one Championship start for QPR this season, coming in the 2-2 draw with Barnsley back in August.

Overall, the former Leicester City youngster has featured only nine times across all competitions this season, with Mark Warburton option for other options both out wide and in attacking midfield.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Thomas is attracting interest from elsewhere.

The report states that QPR’s Championship rivals Blackpool and League One outfit Portsmouth have both asked about the Leicester-born ace’s availability this month, adding that the R’s ‘could be ready to sanction a move’.

QPR’s current options

Thomas’ ability to play in attacking midfielder or on the right-wing gives him two positions he could break into Warburton’s plans in, but both spots have been locked down for much of the season.

Ilias Chair has held down a starting role in behind striker for much of the season, with Chris Willock featuring in a similar role too. Albert Adomah has been Warburton’s main option at right-midfield too, with the currently injured Moses Odubajo and academy graduate Osman Kakay also featuring in the role.

Best for Thomas?

If the 2020 signing isn’t going to get regular game time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, it makes sense for QPR to loan him out.

At 24, it’s best for Thomas to play senior football rather than pick up game time for QPR’s second-string side while waiting for a first-team chance, so a loan move could be beneficial,

Both Blackpool and Portsmouth would be good options, too. A switch to Bloomfield Road would mean Thomas will still be playing Championship football, while a move to Pompey would see him link-up with a promotion-chasing League One side.