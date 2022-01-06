Plymouth Argyle loan ace Ryan Broom is attracting interest from “four or five” clubs”, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has said.

Broom, 25, has made a good impression since joining Plymouth Argyle on loan in the summer.

The Welsh midfielder has nailed down a starting spot with the Pilgrims since arriving from Peterborough United. Across all competitions, he has played 28 times for the club, chipping in with three goals and six assists in the process.

However, it has now emerged that Broom is attracting interest from elsewhere, potentially putting Plymouth at risk of losing him.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), Posh’s director of football Fry has said “four or five” clubs are keen on Broom. He revealed one of which is a Scottish Premiership side, which the Plymouth loan ace is “definitely interested” in.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“There are four-or-five clubs chasing Ryan.

“And we have a clause in his loan deal which enables us to recall him to sell him which is what will likely happen.

“A Scottish Premier League club want him. I’ve spoken to Ryan about that and he’s definitely interested. Plymouth want him, but they haven’t made a bid as yet.”

Broom’s time at London Road

Since joining Posh in the summer of 2020, the former Bristol Rovers youngster hasn’t quite been able to make the impact hoped.

Broom has played only 17 times for the club across all competitions, chipping in with one goal in the process. He was sent out on loan to Burton Albion for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, scoring twice in 11 outings.

However, despite a difficult past year and a half, Broom has flourished at Home Park. His form in the middle of the park has seen him earn plenty of praise and interest in his services is now emerging, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.