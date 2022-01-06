Cardiff City are not pursuing a move for Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Haydon Roberts, it has emerged from Wales Online.

On Thursday, it was reported by Yorkshire Live that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in a deal for Brighton starlet Roberts.

The Owls are in the market for defensive reinforcements this month, but it was said that Championship outfit Cardiff City are also in the race for the young defender’s signature.

However, as per Wales Online, Roberts is not a player on the Bluebirds’ transfer radar this month.

The report adds that Cardiff are unlikely to be hunting a new centre-back until the summer, effectively ruling them out of the chase for Roberts’ services.

Roberts’ situation

The 19-year-old is likely to make a loan move away from the AMEX Stadium this month, as per reports.

A temporary move away from Graham Potter’s side makes sense, given that his only senior action this season has come in the Carabao Cup after spending the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Rochdale.

It will be interesting to see where the Brighton youngster ends up as he looks to pick up more senior action elsewhere.

Cardiff’s centre-back options

Given that Steve Morison has Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness and Ciaron Brown available as options at centre-back, it doesn’t make sense for the Bluebirds to bring in another defender yet unless one moves on this month.

After 24 Championship games, only Peterborough United (44) have conceded more league goals than Cardiff City (43).