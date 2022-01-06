Stoke City have opted out of the chase for Hearts defender John Souttar amid wage and agent demands, it has been claimed.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who state that Stoke City have walked away from talks after a recent “change in wage demands”.

The Potters will now move on to other targets as Michael O’Neill looks to bolster his defensive ranks before the January transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

Souttar has been linked with a whole host of clubs over the past few months and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him make a move this month.

Who else has been linked with Souttar?

Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City, Luton Town, QPR, Celtic and Rangers were all linked with Souttar prior to the opening of the transfer window.

Clarity has since emerged on Birmingham’s stance, stating they are not interested, and a report from the Daily Record said Forest are ready to make a pre-contract offer. As recently as Wednesday, Sheffield United also emerged as a contender for his signature.

Options aplenty

With a host of sides said to be monitoring the centre-back’s situation, it will be interesting to see how it develops over the course of the month.

Souttar is yet to test himself outside of Scotland and a number of English sides could offer him a shot in the Football League.

There’s still plenty of time left in the window, so it awaits to be seen who emerges as front-runners for his signature.