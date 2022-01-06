Two years ago we were talking about Wigan Athletic and one of the world’s most controversial sports betting scandals of all time. But that story has since become one of the past.

This year marks the ninth since Wigan Athletic’s demise from the Premier League. The club has since endured relegation from the Championship a further three times, and promotion from League One twice, with a third potential promotion from the third tier very much on the cards this season.

Richardson has gifted Wigan a new footballing identity. They’ve had plenty of them over the years, for better or worse, under the likes of Paul Cook, Gary Caldwell, Malky Mackay, Uwe Rosler, Roberto Martinez, Steve Bruce and Paul Jewell to go as far back as the Millennium, but few have had to wade through a similar turmoil that the Latics’ current boss has had to.

Perhaps the current positivity surrounding the club has allowed fans and many speculators to turn something of a blind eye to what happened at Wigan Athletic in 2020. To cut a harrowing story short, Wigan Athletic had new owners come in, before the club was unexpectedly placed in administration and eventually relegated from the Championship. English Football League chairman Rick Parry was involved after he was secretly filmed discussing how the Latics’ relegation could have been linked to a ‘large bet’ placed in the Philippines, in a saga described as a ‘major global scandal’ by local MP Lisa Nandy at the time.

But Wigan fans won’t want to visit the graveyard of that tale anymore. In fact, Wigan Athletic’s entire 2020/21 season would prove something of a graveyard shift, with the club forced into deploying a lot of young and homegrown players to fulfil their League One fixtures. The season started with John Sheridan in charge and the doom that many had predicted for Wigan looked inevitable, but for Richardson returning to the caretaker position and pulling off what was nothing short of a miracle by keeping Wigan Athletic in the league, with the squad that was at his disposal.

Instead, the odds-defying club defied the odds yet again, fending off relegation by a single point. Wigan Athletic won four-straight games through April to secure their League One status, but not even that set the tone for what we’re seeing this time round.

March 2021 saw current owner, Bahrain businessman Talal Mubarak al-Hammad, installed as the club’s new owner. His consortium Phoenix Ltd 2021 began talks with the administrators at the start of the month and the takeover was agreed on the 15th, with Talal become chairman and Mal Brannigan being installed as the club’s new chief executive.

Richardson then would oversee Wigan Athletic’s great escape in the 2020/21 season under new ownership. The following summer which preceded this season became one full of joy – the club had a new and legitimate owner in place and the Wigan Athletic was saved. But reborn might be a better word to describe what Talal’s arrival at the club has become.

Much work was needed on the squad if they were to secure a more comfortable finish in League One this time round. Money was spent on player signings for the first time in two years, with the Latics signing the likes of Jason Kerr, James McClean, Jordan Jones and Stephen Humphrys, going on to bring in a host of free agents too. Eight free signings were made with a further three loan signings complimenting that, giving Richardson and Wigan Athletic a squad able to compete in League One.

The plan was well in place before the start of this campaign and now it was down to Richardson. Last season was hard to judge him and his philosophies upon too much, given the squad that was at his disposal and the off-field uncertainty that he managed through. But with a group of players brought in under his watch, a mix of youthfulness and experience within the side and some thoroughly proven names coming in, in the likes of Max Power, Charlie Wyke, Jordan Cousins, Ben Amos and Lee Naylor to name a handful, he’s since gifted the club that whole new identity, which is one that many third tier clubs would be envious of.

Wigan Athletic are a team feared in League One. They’re a robust side that can, on their day, blow others away with their efficient and engaging style of play. Importantly though, they’ve found an air of consistency. An air of grinding out results in difficult circumstances and against difficult opposition. They don’t too often blow their opponents way in the scoreline but they almost always leave as the deserving winners, making them standout contenders in the bid for the League One crown this season.

With three games in hand on the leaders Rotherham United, Wigan sit just five points from the top spot. Two more games until the club reaches the midway point in their fixture list – two more wins would give them a 51 point total, mirroring that in the second half of the campaign would bring them to over 100 points and surely to a League One title in six seasons.

For the first time in a long time, Wigan Athletic fans are looking right up the Football League and wondering where they might find their club in a few years. The work put in place off the pitch by Talal and Brannigan is admirable, saving a club with such a rich and passionate history and giving them the freedom to shine once again. Both are rightfully being hailed among Wigan Athletics’s Twitter faithful, of which Talal is a proud member, and that’s something which not every club can brag of, but Talal has earned a certain degree of respect for his activity online which keeps the fans engaged and entrusting.

Narrowly above all though is Richardson. A pleasant person, a fine football manager and an all-round hero. He’ll soon have his own stand at the DW Stadium for his role in aiding Wyke following his cardiac arrest in November and that’ll ultimately secure his legendary status at the club too. Legendary status, after less than a year as the club’s permanent manager and rightly so – with the backing of Phoenix, the Tics have risen from the ashes to become a team full of unity, harmony and above all, a fan base that is proud. Look out world, because Wigan Athletic are back.