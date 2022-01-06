Prospective new Hull City director of football Tan Kesler is back in England, as per Hull Live (live blog, 06.01.21, 12.16).

Acun Ilicali’s takeover of Hull City is believed to be edging closer.

Kesler is expected to be handed a role by his Turkish associate once the deal has been completed.

He has already been working with current staff members to discuss potential new signings in this January transfer window.

More on Kesler

Kesler is a FIFA registered intermediary (agent) who is the president of HTK Sports & Media, who represent players such as DeAndre Yedlin, Mbaye Diagne, Colin Kazim-Richards and Ricardo Quaresma.

He has also previously worked for the Wasserman Group, the Turkish Football Federation and Impact Basketball.

January transfer plans

Hull are reportedly ready to snap up midfielder Emirhan Aydogan on a free transfer once the takeover is sealed. He is available after having his contract with Bursaspor terminated last week.

The Tigers are also apparently keen to sign Regan Slater on a permanent basis from Sheffield United after he helped them win the League One title last month. However, they may have to see off competition from Wigan Athletic to land him, as per the Sheffield Star.

Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz, who currently plays for Lille, has been linked but Hull Live have poured cold water on the rumours.

What next?

Hull’s takeover appears to be close as their fans patiently wait for news.

Next up for Grant McCann’s side is an FA Cup clash against Everton this weekend at the MKM Stadium.