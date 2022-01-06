Dan Nlundulu and Archie Mair have both been recalled from their loan spells at Lincoln City.

Nlundulu and Mair both joined Lincoln City on season-long loan deals last summer, from Southampton and Norwich City respectively.

But the Imps have announced this morning that the pair have both been recalled by their parent clubs – Nlundulu featured 16 times in League One this season, scoring once, whilst Mair failed to make a single appearance in any competition for the club.

For Michael Appleton, the loss of Nlundulu in particular should prove to be a blow – the attacker gave the Imps some added energy in attack and although he undoubtedly struggled to rack up the number of goals and assists that he would’ve hoped for, his departure certainly leaves a void in the side.

But that void could have already been filled with the loan acquisition of Morgan Whittaker from Swansea City.

The 20-year-old holds a lot of similar attributes to Nlundulu and Appleton will no doubt be hoping that the Swansea man can fire Lincoln up and out of the relegation places, after the Imps fell into 21st place of the table on goal difference.

Backs against the wall…

From play-off finalists last season to relegation candidates this season, the Imps really do face a tough second half of the season if they’re to avoid relegation into League Two.

Goals have been hard to come by for Appleton’s side this time round with Lincoln having scored just 24 in their opening 22 fixtures, and the players’ confidence looks shot after losing out points from winning positions in their last two outings v Cheltenham Town and MK Dons.

But a few more January recruits could yet steady the ship at the LNER.