Hartlepool United are working on bringing in a centre-back, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Working on a centre half … and poss a keeper … https://t.co/bwUACSfNO2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2022

Hartlepool United are looking to strengthen their squad this month.

Their boss, Graeme Lee, is currently in his first transfer window since taking over at the Suits Direct Stadium from Dave Challinor and will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Nixon also hints that the Pools could look at bringing in another goalkeeper, with Ben Killip, Jonathan Mitchell and Patrick Boyes their current options between the sticks.

Who has been linked with Hartlepool?

The League Two were linked with a move for Dundee United ‘keeper Trevor Carson, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 05.01.21, 19.56), but he has now joined League One side Morecambe on loan until the end of the season.

Notts County winger Cal Roberts is believed to be on the Pools’ radar, as per Nottinghamshire Live.

Current situation

Hartlepool are currently 15th in the League Two table after the first-half of the season and have won eight games out of their opening 23.

They are comfortably in mid-table but are only seven points off the top seven meaning a decent run of form could see them rise into promotion contention.

Wanting a centre-back…

Nixon claims the North East club are after a defender which would be a boost. They have conceded 34 goals so far this term with only the bottom three Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United and Stevenage leaking more.