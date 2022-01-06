Former Huddersfield Town man Collin Quaner has retired from the game.

The striker has decided to hang up his boots at the age of just 30 due to injury, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Quaner has had persistent persistent knee and Achilles issues over recent times and had his contract with Austrian side Austria Klagenfurt terminated in December.

He has now called time on his playing days and it will be interesting to see what he does next.

Huddersfield days

Quaner joined Huddersfield in 2017 having previously spent his career in Germany with spells at Arminia Bielefeld, FC Ingolstadt and Union Berlin.

He helped the Terriers gain a shock promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club under David Wagner.

The former Germany youth international spent four years on the books of the Yorkshire club in the end and scored three goals in 60 games in all competitions.

He also had a loan spell away at Ipswich Town whilst they were in the Championship during the 2018/19 season and fired four goals in 16 matches for the Tractor Boys before heading back to Huddersfield.

Recent years

The Terriers decided not to hand him a new deal when his contract expired in June 2020 and Quaner moved on a free agent.

He spent six months weighing up his next move in the game and was eventually snapped up by Scottish Premiership side St Mirren in January last year.

However, his time in Scotland was short-lived and he left for Austria last summer.