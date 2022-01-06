Blackburn Rovers attacker Brandon Lonsdale has extended his loan spell at Macclesfield.

Blackburn Rovers are letting the youngster stay with the Silkmen until the end of the season, as announced by their official club website.

Lonsdale, 19, linked up with the Cheshire side in November to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He also spent time on loan at Lancaster City earlier in this campaign before his move to the Leasing.com Stadium.

Story so far

Blackburn swooped to sign the teenager in 2018 after he spent time on the books at fellow North West outfit Accrington Stanley.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Tony Mowbray’s side but has been a regular at various youth levels over the past couple of seasons.

The forward has made 22 appearances for Rovers’ Under-18s to date, scoring five goals.

Macclesfield situation

Macclesfield are currently top of the North West Counties League and are hoping to gain their first promotion as a Phoenix club at the end of this season.

The Cheshire side are managed by their former midfielder Danny Whitaker and have Robbie Savage as their director of football. They have managed to lure former Football League players like Neil Danns, Alex Bruce, Curtis Obeng and James Berry to Cheshire this term.

What next?

The Silkmen are in action against Wythenshawe Town at home on Saturday and will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Prestwich Heys last time out.

Blackburn, on the other hand, are in FA Cup action away at Wigan Athletic.