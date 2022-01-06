QPR are not looking into a deal to sign Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer this month, West London Sport have revealed.

QPR are set to lose a handful of players to AFCON this month, and Ilias Chair is among that handful.

QPR’s midfield spark has been in fine form this season and losing him for brief spell will prove difficult for R’s boss Mark Warburton, with West London Sport reporting that the club wants to bring in a new no.10 to provide some cover.

One such player linked with a move to west London is Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer. The Jamaican has been exiled at Ashton Gate lately, having made just six Championship appearances under Nigel Pearson this season.

But West London Sport say that QPR are not pursuing a move for the 25-year-old this month.

So what now for QPR?

Expect the R’s search for a temporary no.10 to be well underway. The club have proved shrewd in the transfer market over recent seasons and they’ll no doubt do their due diligence before bringing someone in.

But that someone has to arrive sooner rather than later. QPR have ground out wins against Bristol City and Birmingham City in their last two outings but the fixtures are set to come thick and fast before the month is out, with the R’s having some big games in that time against the likes of West Brom and Coventry City.

Director of football Les Ferdinand previously said that the club would be focusing on loan acquisitions this month, and so expect to see a no.10 brought in on a temporary basis.