Wigan Athletic could make an official approach for Sheffield United’s Regan Slater shortly, according to a report by the Sheffield Star.

Wigan Athletic are interested in signing the midfielder in this transfer window to bolster their ranks.

Slater, 21, is also wanted by Hull City after helping them win the League One title last season under Grant McCann.

However, the Tigers are yet to open talks with him about a return to the MKM Stadium with Acun Ilicali’s takeover holding up a potential deal.

The Sheffield Star says McCann still wants him to move back to East Yorkshire despite his side’s links with former Bursaspor midfielder Emirhan Aydogan.

Wigan or Hull?

Wigan are going for promotion from the third tier and Slater knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship.

He spent the whole of the last campaign with the Tigers, making 34 appearances in all competitions, and could be seen by the Latics as a good long-term option.

Hull have an abundance of strong options in the middle of the park like George Honeyman, Richie Smallwood and Greg Docherty and with Aydogan seemingly joining too, Slater could yet struggle to get into the side.

Sheffield United situation

He is out of contract at Sheffield United at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next June as things stand.

Most signs point towards him leaving his boyhood club for a new chapter in his career, but to where is yet to be known.