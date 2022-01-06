Hartlepool United are interested in Notts County winger Cal Roberts, according to a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

Hartlepool United are keeping tabs on the National League starlet in this transfer window.

Roberts, 24, is a man in-demand right now and has been the subject of a rejected bid by fellow National League side Chesterfield, as per the Derbyshire Times.

He has made 20 appearances during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with five goals.

Career to date

Roberts started his career at Newcastle United and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side. He went on to make two first-team appearances and had loan spells away at Gateshead, Kilmarnock and Colchester United to get some experience under his belt.

He was also a regular for the Toon Army’s Under-23s side but was released in 2019.

The ex-England youth international then dropped into non-league to join Blyth Spartans and spent a single season with the National League North club before his move to Notts County.

Hartlepool move on the cards?

A move back to the North East would make sense for South Shields-born Roberts. Hartlepool have made a solid start to life back in League Two and their new boss Graeme Lee will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad this winter.

Notts County won’t want to lose one of their key players this month and turned down Chesterfield’s offer but the Pools could yet test their resolve further with a bid of their own.