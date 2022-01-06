Portsmouth are ‘set to make’ a formal approach to Swansea City this week for striker Liam Cullen, reports Planet Swans.

Cullen, 22, has featured 12 times in the Championship this season without scoring. The youngster has mainly been used as a late substitute after gradually breaking into the side over the past couple of seasons, but he could now be about to head out on loan.

Reports leading up to this month linked the Welshman with both Portsmouth and Lincoln City. Since, Lincoln City have brought in Morgan Whittaker from Swansea City, and so that should leave Pompey in pole position to move for Cullen this month.

Planet Swans say that Swansea City are ready to listen to offers for the striker but that no concrete decision has yet to be made on whether he’ll leave the club this month.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth’s interest looks as though it is still active, and Planet Swans say that the League One club are poised to make that interest formal this week.

Cullen’s calling…

Portsmouth sit in 8th-place of the League One table. They’ve been on the peripheries of promotion for the past few seasons but they’ve often lacked goals.

Danny Cowley’s top scorer is Marcus Harness with nine in League One and after that, John Marquis is their next highest scorer in the league with four.

But the addition of Cullen could yet give Pompey a much-needed edge in attack as they vie to break into the top-six before the end of the campaign.

He’s gained some good experience with the Swans first-team over the past few seasons but he needs some proper first-team football to starting developing, and a loan move to Fratton Park for the second half of this season could be ideal for him.

Should a move be on the cards, then it could be a shrewd one for all involved.